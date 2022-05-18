Why Bridgerton’s Unique Style Has Become as Big as the Show

Watch : Bridgerton: EXCLUSIVE Juicy Season 3 Details!

In the two years since Bridgerton's debut, the Netflix series has crafted a distinct style that's found its way into modern fashion.

Top models like Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner have stepped out in corsets and delicate jewelry, and even the Costume Institute chose Gilded Glamour for its 2022 Met Gala dress code.

Bridgerton's season two costume designer Sophie Canale "totally" credits the period drama and others like it with inspiring this fusion of different eras in fashion. "What's beautiful about these shows," she told E! News, "is it's taking a period drama and pushing [it] into the contemporary world and bringing it to a new audience."

She noted that trends typically occur in a 30-year cycle—case in point: the early '90s are currently experiencing a resurgence—but Bridgerton has taken people even further back in time, offering new sources of inspiration. Sophie said, "It's brilliant."