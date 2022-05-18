Why Vanderpump Rules Alum Kristen Doute Wasn't at Stassi Schroeder's Italian Wedding

There was one Vanderpump VIP missing from Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark's Italian nuptials.
Vanderpump Rules alum Kristen Doute addressed why she wasn't among the well-wishers at her friend and former co-star's May 12 destination wedding.
Given Doute's absence from Schroeder's wedding pics, fans were quick to assume the former Bravo star didn't get in an invite. But Kristen clarified that she was actually attending another friend's nuptials.
"Ugh so sad I missed Rome but we have a wedding here we had already booked!" Doute responded to a fan comment on Instagram. "I'm soo happy she got her dream wedding."
Doute shared a series of photos of herself and her boyfriend Alex Menache enjoying Carlsmith Beach Park in Hawaii in a May 14 Instagram post.
Luckily, Doute got to be there when the Stassi and Beau initially said "I do" in a small ceremony in 2020, having put their Italy plans on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I was lucky enough to be at the small wedding," Doute wrote in another comment response.
Despite conflicting schedules, Doute did show support for the happy couple on her Instagram story, sharing Schroeder's wedding picture with the caption, "look at this ethereal beauty! love you @stassischroeder."
The friends both appeared on Vanderpump Rules—which just got renewed for season 10—since its premiere in 2013, but were fired from the show after controversy arose with fellow castmate Faith Stowers in June 2020. Doute and Schroeder had called the cops on Stowers, saying she was a police suspect.
Since her time on Bravo, Doute has gotten real with fans about her fertility journey on social media, worried that certain health concerns will prevent her from starting a family with Menache.
"Going in to [the gynecologist], we were not able to do the tests we were hoping for so it really stressed me out and kind of broke my f--king heart," she shared on her Instagram story in January 2021, "but we did the best we could with what we could do."
She continued, "It's just been a lot of anticipatory anxiety for the last two months of the unknown of what was going on with my body."
