Does RHOBH's Erika Jayne Regret Throwing Garcelle Beauvais' Book in the Trash? She Says...

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Erika Jayne is sounding off on literally trashing co-star Garcelle Beauvais' memoir. Hear where she and Garcelle stand today after all the drama.

Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais' feud wages on.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars have been at odds since the dramatic season 12 trailer was released last month. When Garcelle shared a clip from it to promote her new memoir, Love Me As I Am, Erika literally trashed the book and filmed herself throwing it in the garbage.

So does Erika have any regrets about the not-so-subtle dig today?

"First off, do you understand why that video was there? Do you understand it was a response to a post that she posted?" the "Pretty Mess" singer told E! News exclusively on May 17, adding, "So no, I don't regret it."

As for where they stand today, Erika shared, "Garcelle has her opinion of me and that's fine and it's really a question for her, not me."

Meanwhile, at the NBCUniversal Upfronts on May 16, Garcelle shared her side of the story.

"It's unfortunate," Garcelle told E! of their situation. "She's really going through a lot."

Citing Erika's ongoing legal battles, which were discussed on the season 12 premiere, Garcelle added, "I wouldn't want to be in her shoes. And it's tough because we're also on a show that we have to ask questions. I mean, what are we gonna sit there and say nothing? It's crazy."

It seems RHOBH fans will see how the co-stars got to this point later on this season.

In the trailer, Garcelle tells Erika during a fight, "Erika, I don't have to make you look bad. You can do that on your own." 

See the drama play out on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

