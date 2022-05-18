Exclusive

Watch Kenya Moore Pull an "I Don't Know Her" on a Certain RHOA Co-Star

Marlo Hampton? The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kenya Moore doesn't know her—at least that's what she said during E! News' exclusive interview. Watch!

By Allison Crist May 18, 2022 4:17 PMTags
TVReality TVExclusivesReal HousewivesThe Real Housewives Of AtlantaBravoCelebritiesKenya MooreNBCU
Watch: Kenya Moore Pulls a Mariah Carey on Marlo Hampton

Kenya Moore famously said she's often mistaken for Beyoncé, but now she's channeling another icon: Mariah Carey

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star threw some major shade at her co-star Marlo Hampton, Mariah-style, during an exclusive interview with E! News at NBCUniversal's upfront presentation on May 16. "Who?" Kenya said when asked about the first-time peach holder. "Who? I don't know who you're talking about." 

The two have been frenemies for much of RHOA's run, and while they seemed to be on good terms after a heartfelt reconciliation on a season 13 cast trip, it didn't take long for their feud to reignite once season 14 premiered earlier this month. 

Kenya maintained her refusal to say Marlo's name during her chat with E! News, but it's pretty clear who she's referencing when discussing which RHOA castmember is this season's "villain." 

"You can see who argues the most with everybody," Kenya said, "and who drums up drama for no reason. Or who feels really a need to hold onto a newly found peach after not having one for 11 years."

photos
The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Season 14 Taglines

Kenya's drama with Marlo aside, she teased that the new RHOA episodes to come are "really interesting." 

"I think the girls are bringing it this season," she added. "We're going back to what makes us special as The Real Housewives of Atlanta. It's back to being funny, it's back to being a sisterhood and it's back to being some real drama but not over the top."

Stephanie Eley/Bravo

And most importantly, Kenya is back to loving her role on the show. "I had a great time this season," she said. "It's one of my best seasons I've ever had, I think."

Hear more from Kenya in the above E! News interview.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. 

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Kurt Busch's Wife Files For Divorce From Racer, Alleges "Tortious Act"

2
Exclusive

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Legally Married

3

Amy Schumer Transforms Into a Kardashian to Meet Up With Khloe & Kris

4

See Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Wear Mom's Red Carpet Dress to Prom

5

Sean Paul Addresses Past Beyoncé Hookup Rumors

Latest News

Exclusive

Why Bridgerton’s Unique Style Has Become as Big as the Show

TikTok's Remi Bader Shares She's Seeking Treatment for Binge Eating

Why Kristen Doute Wasn't at Stassi Schroeder's Italian Wedding

Update!

Hair Products to Protect Your Tresses From Heat & Humidity This Summer

Harry Styles Addresses Olivia Wilde Romance And NSFW New Song Lyrics

Exclusive

RHOBH's Erika & Garcelle Give an Update on Their Nasty Feud

Exclusive

See Kenya Moore Pull an "I Don't Know Her" on an RHOA Co-Star