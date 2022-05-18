See Amy Schumer Transform Into “Kamy Kardashian” to Meet Up With Khloe and Kris

Amy Schumer channeled her inner Kardashian to present at Hulu Upfronts with Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner. See if “Kamy Kardashian” killed the look below.

Amy Schumer let her inner Kardashian shine. 

The comedian shared a video of herself dressed as a member of the infamous family for her May 17 appearance at the Hulu Upfronts, where she took the stage alongside Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

"Kamy kardashian for a day!" she captioned the May 18 Instagram post. "Anyone with these nails how do you do anything?! I got to present with 2 of my new family members @khloekardashian and @krisjenner."

For the look, Amy sported a light blue blazer over a brown shirt, a pair of jeans that were distressed at the knees and a pair of open-toe white heels. She completed the ensemble by rocking a sleek high ponytail, wearing big sunglasses and long press-on nails.

In the clip, the Life & Beth actress walked outside of the Four Seasons hotel in New York, where she was greeted by fans who wanted to take a picture with her and get an autograph. However, Amy's long nails prevented her from being able to sign anything. "I can't. Look at me," she said, as she flashed her fingernails to the crowd. 

Social media users in the comments praised Amy's new style. One fan wrote, "I love the look! The nails are on point!" while another commented, "Im loving the ponytail." A third fan wrote, "Those jeans and bodysuit are so cute on you!!"

After several fans questioned if Amy was wearing Khloe's Good American brand jeans, she commented, "These jeans are from Zara but usually you know I rock @goodamerican."

