See Amy Schumer Transform Into “Kamy Kardashian” to Meet Up With Khloe and Kris

Watch : Amy Schumer Reveals Hot Girl Summer GOALS

Amy Schumer let her inner Kardashian shine.

The comedian shared a video of herself dressed as a member of the infamous family for her May 17 appearance at the Hulu Upfronts, where she took the stage alongside Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

"Kamy kardashian for a day!" she captioned the May 18 Instagram post. "Anyone with these nails how do you do anything?! I got to present with 2 of my new family members @khloekardashian and @krisjenner."

For the look, Amy sported a light blue blazer over a brown shirt, a pair of jeans that were distressed at the knees and a pair of open-toe white heels. She completed the ensemble by rocking a sleek high ponytail, wearing big sunglasses and long press-on nails.

In the clip, the Life & Beth actress walked outside of the Four Seasons hotel in New York, where she was greeted by fans who wanted to take a picture with her and get an autograph. However, Amy's long nails prevented her from being able to sign anything. "I can't. Look at me," she said, as she flashed her fingernails to the crowd.