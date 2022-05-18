Andy Samberg and John Mulaney to Fill in For Jimmy Kimmel as Host Recovers From COVID

Watch : Jimmy Fallon & Jimmy Kimmel's Ultimate April Fools Prank

Jimmy Kimmel is calling on some famous friends.

The Live With Jimmy Kimmel! host shared on May 17 that Andy Samberg and John Mulaney will fill in for him on upcoming episodes. Jimmy recently tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time this month."

"I'm such a positive person, I tested positive AGAIN," the host joked in a tweet. "I am feeling fine—the great John @Mulaney & Andy Samberg @TheLonelyIsland have graciously agreed to host @JimmyKimmelLive for me tomorrow."

John and Andy were originally scheduled as guests for the May 18 episode, with Cheryl Hines and Gang of Youths performing. The Saturday Night Live alums are currently promoting their Disney+ movie Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers.

Previously, Jimmy shared he had tested positive for the novel virus on May 2. "Our daughter brought us covid (even though we specifically asked her not to)," he wrote, adding that comedian Mike Birbiglia would fill in for the remainder of the week. Jimmy shares Jane and Billy with wife Molly McNearney, as well as kids Katie and Kevin, whose mother is Gina Maddy.

Jimmy resumed his duties on May 9, captioning a photo of himself, "With the power of love and my WWE belt, I have conquered COVID."