Get $140 Worth of Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Makeup for Just $39

If you're familiar with Fenty Beauty, you know these are the best of the best products. If you want to get familiar, here are some individual reviews of each product.

Fenty Beauty Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette Reviews

A Fenty Beauty customer said, "It's been a minute since I've invested in a new eyeshadow palette, and I'm so glad I went for this one. First of all, the idea of a mix and match set is brilliant. Love the ability to snap a couple together and go with it. I ordered True Neutrals and Rose which is a good combo - going to get a few more for sure!"

"I ABSOLUTELY love these snap shadows.. I bought the rose palette and fell in love with the quality of it. So now I bought the peach.. Slowly and surely I'll have them all," a shopper said.

Fenty Beauty Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara Reviews

"Amazing mascara my holy grail. Lasts all day no dry fallout particles. Lifts and makes eyes lash look full and beautiful," a shopper said.

Another gushed, "I've been trying so many different mascaras, from Mac to Chanel and everything clumps, everything dries up in the tube within a few weeks, they all rub off on my face. I applied this on my lashes and I could see and feel a difference immediately. I am ordering three more right now. I'm so happy with this mascara. I never leave reviews but I just had to. And I am not someone who wears much makeup.. mostly only mascara and eyeliner. I want to try everything now based off of the quality of this mascara. Thank you again!"

Fenty Beauty Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner Reviews

A Fenty Beauty customer shared, "I gave this product a try and I fell in love as soon as I saw that it stayed on for a whole day. My eyes tend to get teary which causes liner to fade, but this one didn't. As well as eyelash glue that stripped away my previous liners, but this liner stayed strong throughout the whole day. I love it!!!

Someone else gushed, "Holy grail. Luv it forever and ever and won't ever buy another!!!!!"

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Heat Universal Lip Luminizer + Plumper Reviews

A fan of the gloss said, "Great product which not only does its job as a plumper & gloss but also nourishes the lips and keeps it hydrated for nearly 12 hours. I'm only re-applying once through the day and it stays put, top performance delivered!"

Someone else declared, "I love this gloss! It gives your lips the best shine, a wet glass like look! It feels good on the lips and is so moisturizing. Fenty glosses are the best out there!"

Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil Reviews

"It's so soft and cool to the touch and the shimmer is out of this world! I love how it looks like diamonds on the skin! I can't wait to try more from Fenty," a customer reviewed.

Another shopper urged, "Just buy it. I felt RICH and loved every minute of it. I added it for highlight and then a dust over my chest area. It didn't dull through the day either. And when the sun hits you..baby no words."