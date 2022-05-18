See Taylor Swift in Cap and Gown for Rare Public Appearance at NYU Commencement

Watch : Why Joe Alwyn Wants to Keep Taylor Swift Romance PRIVATE

We can't calm down after this Taylor Swift sighting.

On May 18, the superstar singer had fans buzzing as she prepared for New York University's commencement ceremony at Yankee Stadium, during which she'll receive an honorary doctorate from the school: Doctor of Fine Arts, honoris causa.

Prior to taking the stage, Swift posted a TikTok video showing her getting ready for the ceremony. "Wearing a cap and gown for the very first time," she captioned the post. "See you soon NYU."

This outing will be a rare one for Swift, considering she's been mostly out of spotlight since releasing Red (Taylor's Version) in November. That month, she performed on Saturday Night Live and appeared via video messages at the 2021 Aria Awards and 2021 American Music Awards. Since then, Swift has been keeping a low-profile—celebrating her 32nd birthday, spending time with her family and recently attending an Oscars party with her longtime love, Joe Alwyn.