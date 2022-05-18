See Taylor Swift in Cap and Gown for Rare Public Appearance at NYU Commencement

After months out of the spotlight, Taylor Swift is set to take the stage during New York University's commencement ceremony on May 18 at Yankee Stadium. Watch her get ready for the special day.

We can't calm down after this Taylor Swift sighting. 

On May 18, the superstar singer had fans buzzing as she prepared for New York University's commencement ceremony at Yankee Stadium, during which she'll receive an honorary doctorate from the school: Doctor of Fine Arts, honoris causa.

Prior to taking the stage, Swift posted a TikTok video showing her getting ready for the ceremony. "Wearing a cap and gown for the very first time," she captioned the post. "See you soon NYU."

This outing will be a rare one for Swift, considering she's been mostly out of spotlight since releasing Red (Taylor's Version) in November. That month, she performed on Saturday Night Live and appeared via video messages at the 2021 Aria Awards and 2021 American Music Awards. Since then, Swift has been keeping a low-profile—celebrating her 32nd birthday, spending time with her family and recently attending an Oscars party with her longtime love, Joe Alwyn.

According to a source, the "Lover" artist and the Conversations With Friends actor "looked very much in love and were together the majority of the night" at the March 25 event, held at Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood, Calif.

"Taylor was hanging out at the bar chatting with Zoë Kravitz for a while," the insider added. "Both of them were laughing and had smiles on their faces."

@taylorswift Wearing a cap and gown for the very first time - see you soon NYU ??????#swifttok #classof2022 ? original sound - Taylor Swift

Though she's taken some time out of the public eye in recent months, it appears T.Swift is back in the spotlight once again for a celebratory occasion. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Take a look at her ceremony attire above!

