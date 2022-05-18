See Taylor Lautner's Priceless Reaction to His Sister's Pregnancy Reveal

Taylor Lautner is ready to take on his next role—uncle!
On May 18, Lautner shared a video of the moment he found out his sister, Makena Moore, is expecting her first baby with husband Jacob Moore. In the sweet clip shared to Instagram, the actor is seen unwrapping gifts with his fiancée Tay Dome. And when they find onesies inside, their reactions are truly priceless.
"I'll never ever be able to put this moment into words," Lautner captioned the footage. "I've never been more speechless in my life. My sister has been my best friend since I was blessed with her at 5 years old. She's been my rock for so so many years. She now gives me one of the greatest gifts in life, the blessing to be an Uncle."
In his heartfelt message, the Twilight alum also emphasized just how much this moment means to him. "Makena, I will take care of your beautiful baby as if they were my own," Lautner continued. "I love you and @mrjbmoore more than anything. #moremoores !!!"
And although neither the due date nor the sex of the child were revealed. it's clear that when the little one does arrive Dome and Lautner will be ready to report for aunt and uncle duty. "Uncle T IS READY!!!" he wrote on Instagram Stories. "Love you guys." She added, "I'm gonna be an aunt."
The Moores also shared the announcement through their Instagram accounts.
"Baby Moore Coming Soon," the parents-to-be wrote alongside a sweet snapshot of them holding up a onesie and sharing a kiss. "To our little angel, mommy and daddy love you so much and can't wait to meet you! "For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother's womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well." Psalm 139:13-14."
Lautner has opened up about the close bond shared with his sister before. "I could not be more proud of the woman that you have grown to become," he wrote on Instagram when Moore got engaged in 2019, with her tying the knot the following year, "and I don't know where in this world I would be without you."
The Moores aren't the only ones who've had a lot to celebrate lately: Lautner and Dome got engaged in November, with the Home Team star posting pictures from the proposal and writing, "And just like that, all of my wishes came true."
As for when Lautner and Dome plan to have kids, the bride-to-be answered the question during an Instagram Q&A, posting a picture of their dogs and labeling them "#1" and "#2."
Watch the video to see the moment Lautner learned he's going to be an uncle.