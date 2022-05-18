Sarah Jessica Parker Says She Hasn’t Spoken to Chris Noth Since Sexual Assault Allegations

Watch : "Sex and The City" Stars Address Chris Noth Accusations

Sarah Jessica Parker is opening up about the state of her friendship with former Sex and the City co-star Chris Noth.

Almost five months after the actor was accused of sexual assault by two women in accounts published by The Hollywood Reporter, Parker has succinctly addressed the allegations.

"I don't even know if I'm ready to talk about it," the actress—who in addition to starring in the show, also serves as an executive producer—told THR in an interview published May 17. "But I don't think … I wasn't reacting as a producer," she continued, adding, "I should have worked on this because I'm just … it's just…"

When asked if she's spoken to her former on-screen spouse, she replied, "No."

Back in December, The Hollywood Reporter published the accounts of two women accusing the actor of sexual assault. The two women, who both used pseudonyms in order to protect their privacy, according to THR, approached the outlet separately and do not know each other.

E! News did not speak with these women and has not confirmed their identities.