Shop These Best-Selling, Top-Rated Amazon Beach Bags With Prices Starting at $8

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Beach weather will be here before you know it. If you're in Shop Girl Summer mode, you're on the hunt for some seasonal essentials including self-tanner, self-tanner removal, outdoor entertaining, swimsuit cover-ups, and sandals. If you're in the mood to shop, you're in the right place, especially if you're looking for a new beach bag.
If you're looking for a roomy bag with compartments for all your essentials, Amazon has so many affordable options. If you're looking for something waterproof, a bag with a built-in USB port, a gigantic tote to hold all of your just-in-case items, or a super organized bag with compartments, there are so many top-selling, highly-rated choices from Amazon.
The Most Popular Affordable Beach Bags from Amazon
SupMLC Mesh Beach Bag Extra Large Beach Bags
This is the ultimate bag for anyone who wants to bring everything they can to the beach. Look at how roomy this is. It has 6,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dejaroo Mesh Beach Bag- Lightweight Tote Bag For Toys & Vacation Essentials
If love neon, these mesh totes are great option, but those aren't the only colorways. There are 23 to choose from, ranging from bright to neutral. This tote has 3,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Foundry by Fit + Fresh All The Things Bag
It's so much easier to fit everything into one bag. This must-have tote is available in five solid colors and prints.
Monstina Lightweight Waterproof Leather With USB
Even when you're at the beach, you might need to charge your phone or speaker. This waterproof bag has a built-in USB port and there are 10 colors to choose from.
This bag has 6,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ayliss Women Straw Woven Tote
Go for a bag that's chic and functional. This woven bag is just so classic.
QOGiR Neoprene Multipurpose Beach Bag Tote with Inner Zipper Pocket
This multi-purpose bag is large, versatile, and multifunctional. You can transform the bag to wear it three different ways. It has waterproof compartments on the inside to help you stay organized. There are 24 color options.
The bag has 2,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
BeeGreen Initial Personalized Canvas Tote Bag
This bag is just so timeless. You can go for the monogrammed initial or you can get one that's plain and unadorned.
Scout BJ Bag- Zipper And 4 Exterior Pockets, Large Travel Bag, Pool Beach Bag, and Craft Bag
This roomy bag has interior and exterior pockets. These bags are made from durable, easy-to-clean fabric and they're completely collapsible/foldable. Choose from 12 beautiful prints.
Hoxis Mesh Beach Tote
A mesh beach bag just makes sense, right? No more hunting down your sunscreen. You can see everything immediately when you bring this one to the pool.
This tote has 1,700+ 5-star reviews and there are a ton of colors to shop.
Dejaroo Waterproof Beach Bag
Keep utility in mind with this large, durable, waterproof tote. This bag comes in 12 colors and 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ledaou Large Beach Tote Bag Women Waterproof Sandproof
Yes, sand-proof bags actually do exist. These bags are waterproof, roomy, and there are plenty of compartments. There are 20 fun prints to shop with 1,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. What more could you want?
Bulex XL Mesh Beach Tote Bag with Zipper and Pockets, Extra Large Swim Pool Bag
If you want a mesh beach bag that's extra roomy, this is the ideal bag for anyone who loves to stay organized. This tote has 3,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dalix Heavy Duty Cotton Canvas Tote Bag
This canvas bag is giving Hamptons vibes, right? There are 10 colorways to shop.
