This Is Us Killed Off a Major Character in the Penultimate Episode

Watch : Jon Huertas Teases EMOTIONAL 2nd to Last Episode of This Is Us

We knew this was coming—but it didn't make it any easier.

After a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's, Rebecca (Mandy Moore) passed away during the May 17 episode of This Is Us. With only one week before the May 24 series finale, Rebecca's death felt inevitable. We just hoped out we might have one more week. And so did our supply of tissues.

At the start of the episode, a younger Rebecca found herself on a train—just like the one she used to take into the city with her dad on Sundays. As her health took a turn for the worse in real-time, she began to interact with deceased people from throughout her life, including second husband Miguel (Jon Huertas), Dr. K (Gerald McRaney) and Randall's biological father William (Ron Cephas Jones), who guides her through the train.

When it came time for sons Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Kevin (Justin Hartley) to say their goodbyes, the two swapped stories about their mother. At the same time, the memories that the they discussed visualized on the train for Rebecca.

Kevin confessed that he thought a pro baseball player had a crush on their mother at an autograph signing, and Randall didn't need any proof. "Everybody had a crush on mom," he said.