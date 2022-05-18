Josh Duggar's Cousin Amy King Encourages His Wife Anna to "Stand Up" and Divorce Him

Watch : Josh Duggar Found Guilty of Receiving & Possessing Child Pornography

Josh Duggar's cousin has a message for his wife, Anna, ahead of his sentencing in his child pornography trial.

On May 17, five months after Josh was found guilty of receiving and processing child porn, Amy King penned an open letter to Anna telling her that she's "being surrounded by the wrong kind of support." Sharing a throwback photo of herself hugging the mother-of-seven, Amy wrote on Instagram, "Anna, I feel for you. No woman wants to be in your shoes."

Anna has been married to Josh since 2008 and shares her children—Mackynzie, 12; Michael, 10; Marcus, 8; Meredith, 6; Mason, 4; and Maryella, 2, and Madyson, six months—with the 19 Kids and Counting alum.

"You've been taught since you were a child that marriage is forever and you prayed for God to send you a partner," Amy wrote to Anna. "You've constructed a life and a family with him. You didn't choose any of this, and your kids certainly didn't either."

Amy went on to clarify that she wasn't "coming after" Anna but that she was expressing what's on her mind as a "fierce protector."

"If no one else in your life is saying it, I need you to understand that there is no shame in divorcing Josh," she shared. "Someday your kids will be old enough to understand what kind of guy their father really is. You can't protect them from the truth for forever!"