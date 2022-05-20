Why Jonah Hill Is Our Style Icon This Summer (and Always TBH)

Watch : Jonah Hill Debuts New Body Positive Tattoo

Part hipster, part surfer and all his own, Jonah Hill has become a force to be reckoned with in the celebrity fashion world.

Always interested in clothes, over the years the Superbad actor has transformed from comedy superstar to bona fide street style influencer. "When I was coming up in comedy, you would get made fun of if you cared about fashion," Hill explained to GQ in 2020. "But I always did." In fact, that eye runs in the family, his mom Sharon Lyn Chalkin being a costume designer.

And now, the 38-year-old's Instagram feed is filled with colorful looks, bold prints and standout accessories, his photos offering serious inspo for our own summer wardrobes. Because what could be more sartorially inspiring than someone expressing themselves through their clothing and clearly enjoying it? Like Hill told the magazine, "I'm still wearing my [Adidas] Sambas and having fun. I'm not dressing like I'm going to a funeral."

While he may have been insecure about his love for fashion when he was first starting out, Hill shared that he's become more confident in his sense of style, saying, "As you grow as a person and as an artist, of course you have a better sense of self. All my work, whether it's design, directing, acting, writing, any of it, is aiming towards just being my true self. So that can mean anything in any moment, especially in regards to style."