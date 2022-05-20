Why Jonah Hill Is Our Style Icon This Summer (and Always TBH)

With his love of mixing prints and bold colors, Jonah Hill has become one of Hollywood's most formidable (and unexpected) style icons. Look back on some of his best looks.

By Tierney Bricker May 20, 2022 12:00 PMTags
Part hipster, part surfer and all his own, Jonah Hill has become a force to be reckoned with in the celebrity fashion world.

Always interested in clothes, over the years the Superbad actor has transformed from comedy superstar to bona fide street style influencer. "When I was coming up in comedy, you would get made fun of if you cared about fashion," Hill explained to GQ in 2020. "But I always did." In fact, that eye runs in the family, his mom Sharon Lyn Chalkin being a costume designer.

And now, the 38-year-old's Instagram feed is filled with colorful looks, bold prints and standout accessories, his photos offering serious inspo for our own summer wardrobes. Because what could be more sartorially inspiring than someone expressing themselves through their clothing and clearly enjoying it? Like Hill told the magazine, "I'm still wearing my [Adidas] Sambas and having fun. I'm not dressing like I'm going to a funeral."

While he may have been insecure about his love for fashion when he was first starting out, Hill shared that he's become more confident in his sense of style, saying, "As you grow as a person and as an artist, of course you have a better sense of self. All my work, whether it's design, directing, acting, writing, any of it, is aiming towards just being my true self. So that can mean anything in any moment, especially in regards to style."

How 2021 Became Jonah Hill's Best Year Yet

Even more impressive? The two-time Oscar nominee, who has collaborated with Adidas in the past, rarely works with a stylist. 

Look back on some of Hill's most recent fashion serves to get the motivation you need to up your style game:

Gotham/GC Images
Blue Crush

For the December 2021 premiere of his Netflix film Don't Look Up, Jonah Hill rocked a powder blue Gucci suit with turquoise velvet loafers, delivering an unexpected monotone look. But it was double the serving of lewk at the event as Hill and girlfriend Sarah Brady rocked matching 'fits, with the actor crediting stylist Ezra Woods for the red carpet moment. 

"Thank you to the amazing @ezrawoodsofficial for coming out of retirement to style us as glam space twins," Hill wrote on Instagram. 

Instagram/Jonah Hill
Shrooms of Doom

Why do we feel like this is on Urban Outfitters' forever mood board? Talk about a vibe and a half. 

Rick Davis / SplashNews.com
Orange You Glad to See This Look

To support his sister Beanie Feldstein at the NYC opening of Funny Girl on Broadway in April, Hill rocked a bright orange Marnie set and a black jacket with two embroidered white flowers.

Instagram/Jonah Hill
Pretty in Pink

We saw Hill wearing a blush blazer and printed shirt, so now we want to wear a blush blazer and printed shirt all summer long.

Jonah Hill, Instagram
Monotone in Merlot

For his collaboration with Adidas in 2020, Hill told GQ he wanted to take monochromatic dressing to the next level by offering matching shirts, pants, jackets and sneakers in a variety of colors. 

"A lot of people wear monochromatic black or white," he explained to the magazine. "I thought it was kind of cool to have monochromatic merlot. That's actually a good band name, 'monochromatic merlot.' I just thought it was cool to kind of take that style of dressing and make it with these colors I'm obsessed with that I don't see a lot of stuff in."

Rosalind OConnor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Flower Power

Doesn't this vibrant purple, orange and yellow ERL shirt just make your day feel a little brighter? The added touch of a purple beanie ensures this look Hill sported on a 2021 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon doesn't veer too costumey.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix
A Patchwork Moment

With his throwback jeans and trendy bucket hat, Hill is our dELiA*s dream come true.

Manuel Romano/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Making a Statement

As if the purple coat wasn't enough, Hill smartly paired it with bright orange sneakers for a casual look worth remembering.

BACKGRID
All of the Brights

What better way to liven up a summer coffee run than by matching your hat, sunglasses, t-shirt and face mask? 

Instagram/Jonah Hill
Olsen Approved

You know you've made it in the fashion world when you are casually rocking Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's The Row line in an Instagram mirror selfie. 

Pierre Suu/Getty Images
Front Row Ready

At Paris Fashion Week in 2019, Hill rocked a '70s-inspired polo shirt, perfectly fitted gray suit and Adidas sneakers, nailing the perfect high-low look. 

Instagram/Jonah Hill
Mellow in Yellow

This mustard jacket and navy and white striped undershirt pairing is basically our dream travel outfit. 

Instagram/Jonah Hill
A Matching Set

What better way to update your love for matching sets this summer than by donning one in terry cloth à la Hill in this Simone Fan number?

BACKGRID
A Winning Combo

Hill proves you can never go wrong when you pair a blazer with a graphic t-shirt. Bonus points for the pop of neon in his Adidas sneaks.

