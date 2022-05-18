We're Showering You With Secrets About What to Expect When You're Expecting

How do you take a guide that details the nitty-gritty details of pregnancy, the unfathomable changes that a woman's body and mind can go through during those 40ish weeks, and turn it into a feature film?
Well, to begin, you pack the cast with stars, find a top-notch prosthetics team and do not touch that title.
What to Expect When You're Expecting—based on Heidi Murkoff's everything-you-need-to-know book of the same name that since its first publication in 1984 has sold at least 42 million copies—came out 10 years ago.
In the vein of the star-studded He's Just Not That Into You, which was also inspired by a zeitgeist-commanding advice tome, the 2012 rom-com took some of the (at times literally) sticky issues Murkoff's book addresses and added the talents of Jennifer Lopez, Cameron Diaz, Elizabeth Banks, Anna Kendrick, Brooklyn Decker and more to bring the it's-not-you-it's-pregnancy themes to life.
"It sounds random to turn a 'how-to' book into a romantic comedy, but when you think about it, what's more romantic than starting a family together?" Murkoff told Newsday ahead of the film's May 18, 2012, release. "What's funnier, potentially, than pregnancy?"
Even the grosser stuff, she added, "with a little perspective, it is pretty funny."
But while the line-up of movie-mom-to-be talent was top-notch (casting felt like being "a kid in a candy store," Murkoff raved), the author said she especially liked how the film, written by Shauna Cross and Heather Hach and directed by Kirk Jones, treated the dads—who, she noted, were historically portrayed as clueless distant observers of their partner's plights in movies and TV.
Not that such a trope came from nowhere, but Murkoff—a proud "Dadvocate" who never forgot about the expectant fathers in her book—insisted these guys be portrayed as more evolved.
Let's just say, all the actors delivered.
"You definitely want to see this movie if you've had a baby recently," Amir Talai, who played a stroller-pushing member of the "dude group" headed up by Chris Rock's super-dad Vic, told the Los Angeles Times at the film's premiere. "Not because it will teach you anything at all, but because it's fun and you could use a few laughs."
In honor of the 10th anniversary of What to Expect When You're Expecting, here are 10 behind-the-scenes secrets, plus some of the stars' very real takes on what no book—or movie—can prepare you for:
Alas, not quite as much bonding among the ladies occurred as the chummy film poster might suggest, all five storylines linked by a character or two, Love Actually-style, but otherwise unfolding separately.
Anna Kendrick did get to meet Jennifer Lopez, though. And, the Pitch Perfect star informed Celebuzz, "It's upsetting as a female, and I would never wish on my worst enemy that you have to meet Jennifer in person, 'cause she is so obscenely beautiful, it's hard to recover from. I met her and it was hard not to be like, 'How are you doing that with your face? How is that really happening?'"
To be expected.