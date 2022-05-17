The Best Under $25 Deals From Target’s Outdoor Furniture & Decor Sale

Looking to upgrade your patio or balcony for the summer? Target is having a major sale where outdoor furniture, outdoor decor, mini fire pits, grills, grilling accessories and more are 30% off.

By Kristine Fellizar May 17, 2022 10:40 PMTags
Life/StyleHomeShoppingShop With E!Shop SalesShop Home
Ecomm, Target Outdoor Furniture & Home SaleTarget

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. 

Thanks to Target, you can add some brand new trendy pieces to your summer wardrobe for ridiculously cheap. You can also score travel essentials for less than $30. Today, we're bringing you more affordable finds from Target that you'll definitely want to check out. If you're planning on entertaining this Memorial Day or sometime this summer, get your wallet ready. You'll be wanting to add some things to your cart ASAP. 

Target is having a major sale on outdoor furniture, outdoor decor, grills and grilling accessories, where you can take 30% off select items. Now's your chance to snag that tabletop fire pit you've been wanting for the longest time or some cute new poufs to give your outdoor living space some style and extra seating. If you have a small balcony to work with, Target has some really great deals on 3-piece sets like this cute metal mesh set from Room Essentials or this ultra-chic set from Opalhouse.   

If you're on a budget, you're in luck! There are a ton of really good items on sale for less than $25 right now, and we've rounded those up for you. See the best under $25 deals from Target's sale on outdoor furniture and decor below, as well as a few other deals you don't want to miss. 

read
13 Ridiculously Affordable Fashion Finds That Target Shoppers Swear By

Best Under $25 Deals on Patio & Garden at Target's Outdoor Home & Decor Sale

Opalhouse Painted Floral Doormat

Welcome guests into your home with this lovely floral doormat from Opalhouse. Right now, it's on sale for less than $10.

$13
$9
Target

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Legally Married

2

See Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Wear Mom's Red Carpet Dress to Prom

3

Naomi Judd’s Husband Larry Strickland Recalls Her Final Days

Project 62 Incandescent Outdoor String Lights G40 Frosted White Bulbs - 10 Count

These modern string lights from Project 62 will illuminate your patio or balcony in the prettiest way. They're super versatile and come in black and brass. Right now, they're on sale for $12. 

$17
$12
Target

Opalhouse Round Throw Pillow Natural

This super cute throw pillow was pretty much for summer. According to Target shoppers, it's a lot bigger in person. Best part is, it's on sale right now for $25. 

$35
$24
Target

Opalhouse 9-inch Bamboo and Straw Outdoor Lantern with Glass

Opalhouse's gorgeous outdoor lantern (shown on the left) will immediately take your outdoor setup to the next level. Right now it's even on sale for $7. For that price, you may want to buy more than one!

$10
$7
Target

Project 62 Woven Stripe Outdoor Lumbar Decorative Pillow Black

This simple and sophisticated decorative pillow from Project 62 comes highly recommended by Target shoppers. Many love the clean design, while others enjoy how comfortable they are. It's originally $15, but it's on sale now for $10. 

$15
$10
Target

Threshold Outdoor Throw Pillow Textured Stripe Blue

This chic textured throw pillow from Threshold comes in a beautiful blue that will bring a nice pop of color to your patio. It's originally $25, but it's on sale today for $17. 

$25
$17
Target

Opalhouse Faux Flower Plant in Pot White/Green

This gorgeous faux flower plant from Opalhouse is so good, it has a perfect rating on Target. According to reviews, it's so realistic it gets mistaken for a real plant. As one shopper wrote, "This plant looks so realistic that people regularly come up to touch it to see if it is real or not. It is vibrant and as a beautiful pop of color to any room. Highly recommend!"

$30
$21
Target

Opalhouse Incandescent Mini Lights with Wrapped Rattan Hoods Brown -10 Count

Opalhouse's Incandescent Mini Lights with Wrapped Rattan Hoods Brown will add some chic boho vibes to your outdoor living space. According to Target shoppers, these aren't too bright and give the perfect soft glow. Right now they're on sale for $12. 

$17
$12
Target

Threshold Tapered Outdoor Variegated Manmade Rattan Decorative Basket

These decorative rattan baskets are perfect for storing blankets, pillows or anything else you might need on a cooler summer night. Some Target shoppers even use these as planters and they look so cute. These baskets come in two sizes and the prices are as low as $24. 

$35
$24
Target

Project 62 Woven Outdoor Rug Natural

If you love the natural woven look, which is pretty much everywhere right now, check out this outdoor rug from Project 62. It comes in various sizes, and prices start at $14. 

$20
$14
Target

Other Can't-Miss Deals From Target's Sale on Outdoor Furniture & Decor

Room Essentials 18-inch x 18-inch Outdoor Pouf

Poufs are such a cute way to add more style or color to your set up, while providing more seating for guests. Right now, you can score this outdoor pouf from Room Essentials for just $35. You can choose to get this in navy, terracotta (shown here) or black. 

$50
$35
Target

Threshold Palm Indoor/Outdoor Rug

A new rug can instantly refresh your indoor or outdoor space for summer. During Target's sale on outdoor furniture and decor, you can snag an 8' x 10' rug for $84. 

$120
$84
Target

Opalhouse Patio Market Umbrella Ziomara Black Fringed designed with Jungalow

We are completely obsessed with this cool, black fringed patio umbrella from Opalhouse — and we aren't the only ones! As one reviewer wrote, "I really like this umbrella. It's a nice size that fits over a four seater patio table but could fit nicely over a bigger table as well. The pattern is fun and the fabric is thick. It looks like it should hold up against the weather well." 

$130
$91
Target

Opalhouse Floral Outdoor Pouf Marin designed with Jungalow

If you're looking to add a fun pop of color to your patio or balcony, you'll want to snag Opalhouse's floral outdoor Marin pouf today. It's originally $70, but it's on sale now for less than $50!

$70
$49
Target

Threshold Faux Olive Tree in Pot Black/Green

Faux plants, like this beautiful faux olive tree, is a must-have for creating an outdoor oasis. Right now, you can add this to your cart for just $28. Such a good deal.

$40
$28
Target

Threshold Outdoor Pouf Natural

This highly versatile pouf can be used as extra seating or a table. One Target shopper wrote it also makes a great dog bed! It's originally $70, but you can get it to day for $40. 

$70
$49
Target

Looking for more must-shop Target finds? Check out 12 Cheap Things From Target You'll Never Want To Travel Without.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Legally Married

2

See Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Wear Mom's Red Carpet Dress to Prom

3

Naomi Judd’s Husband Larry Strickland Recalls Her Final Days

4

Megan Fox Reacts to MGK's "Vulnerable" Moment at the 2022 BBMAs

5

Miley Cyrus Has Best Response to Selena Gomez’s SNL Impression

Latest News

Josh Duggar's Cousin Encourages Wife Anna to "Stand Up" & Divorce Him

Enchanted Sequel: See Amy Adams & Maya Rudolph’s in First Look

First Look at Tatiana Maslany in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Megan Fox Reacts to MGK's "Vulnerable" Moment at the 2022 BBMAs

Exclusive

Will Matt James Propose to Girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell? He Says...

Johnny Depp Trial: Amber Heard Confirms James Franco's Penthouse Visit

The Best Under $25 Deals From Target’s Outdoor Furniture & Decor Sale