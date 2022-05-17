The Best Under $25 Deals From Target’s Outdoor Furniture & Decor Sale

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Thanks to Target, you can add some brand new trendy pieces to your summer wardrobe for ridiculously cheap. You can also score travel essentials for less than $30. Today, we're bringing you more affordable finds from Target that you'll definitely want to check out. If you're planning on entertaining this Memorial Day or sometime this summer, get your wallet ready. You'll be wanting to add some things to your cart ASAP.
Target is having a major sale on outdoor furniture, outdoor decor, grills and grilling accessories, where you can take 30% off select items. Now's your chance to snag that tabletop fire pit you've been wanting for the longest time or some cute new poufs to give your outdoor living space some style and extra seating. If you have a small balcony to work with, Target has some really great deals on 3-piece sets like this cute metal mesh set from Room Essentials or this ultra-chic set from Opalhouse.
If you're on a budget, you're in luck! There are a ton of really good items on sale for less than $25 right now, and we've rounded those up for you. See the best under $25 deals from Target's sale on outdoor furniture and decor below, as well as a few other deals you don't want to miss.
Best Under $25 Deals on Patio & Garden at Target's Outdoor Home & Decor Sale
Opalhouse Painted Floral Doormat
Welcome guests into your home with this lovely floral doormat from Opalhouse. Right now, it's on sale for less than $10.
Project 62 Incandescent Outdoor String Lights G40 Frosted White Bulbs - 10 Count
These modern string lights from Project 62 will illuminate your patio or balcony in the prettiest way. They're super versatile and come in black and brass. Right now, they're on sale for $12.
Opalhouse Round Throw Pillow Natural
This super cute throw pillow was pretty much for summer. According to Target shoppers, it's a lot bigger in person. Best part is, it's on sale right now for $25.
Opalhouse 9-inch Bamboo and Straw Outdoor Lantern with Glass
Opalhouse's gorgeous outdoor lantern (shown on the left) will immediately take your outdoor setup to the next level. Right now it's even on sale for $7. For that price, you may want to buy more than one!
Project 62 Woven Stripe Outdoor Lumbar Decorative Pillow Black
This simple and sophisticated decorative pillow from Project 62 comes highly recommended by Target shoppers. Many love the clean design, while others enjoy how comfortable they are. It's originally $15, but it's on sale now for $10.
Threshold Outdoor Throw Pillow Textured Stripe Blue
This chic textured throw pillow from Threshold comes in a beautiful blue that will bring a nice pop of color to your patio. It's originally $25, but it's on sale today for $17.
Opalhouse Faux Flower Plant in Pot White/Green
This gorgeous faux flower plant from Opalhouse is so good, it has a perfect rating on Target. According to reviews, it's so realistic it gets mistaken for a real plant. As one shopper wrote, "This plant looks so realistic that people regularly come up to touch it to see if it is real or not. It is vibrant and as a beautiful pop of color to any room. Highly recommend!"
Opalhouse Incandescent Mini Lights with Wrapped Rattan Hoods Brown -10 Count
Opalhouse's Incandescent Mini Lights with Wrapped Rattan Hoods Brown will add some chic boho vibes to your outdoor living space. According to Target shoppers, these aren't too bright and give the perfect soft glow. Right now they're on sale for $12.
Threshold Tapered Outdoor Variegated Manmade Rattan Decorative Basket
These decorative rattan baskets are perfect for storing blankets, pillows or anything else you might need on a cooler summer night. Some Target shoppers even use these as planters and they look so cute. These baskets come in two sizes and the prices are as low as $24.
Other Can't-Miss Deals From Target's Sale on Outdoor Furniture & Decor
Room Essentials 18-inch x 18-inch Outdoor Pouf
Poufs are such a cute way to add more style or color to your set up, while providing more seating for guests. Right now, you can score this outdoor pouf from Room Essentials for just $35. You can choose to get this in navy, terracotta (shown here) or black.
Threshold Palm Indoor/Outdoor Rug
A new rug can instantly refresh your indoor or outdoor space for summer. During Target's sale on outdoor furniture and decor, you can snag an 8' x 10' rug for $84.
Opalhouse Patio Market Umbrella Ziomara Black Fringed designed with Jungalow
We are completely obsessed with this cool, black fringed patio umbrella from Opalhouse — and we aren't the only ones! As one reviewer wrote, "I really like this umbrella. It's a nice size that fits over a four seater patio table but could fit nicely over a bigger table as well. The pattern is fun and the fabric is thick. It looks like it should hold up against the weather well."
Opalhouse Floral Outdoor Pouf Marin designed with Jungalow
If you're looking to add a fun pop of color to your patio or balcony, you'll want to snag Opalhouse's floral outdoor Marin pouf today. It's originally $70, but it's on sale now for less than $50!
Threshold Faux Olive Tree in Pot Black/Green
Faux plants, like this beautiful faux olive tree, is a must-have for creating an outdoor oasis. Right now, you can add this to your cart for just $28. Such a good deal.
