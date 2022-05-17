Sean Paul Addresses Rumors He and Beyoncé Hooked Up During "Baby Boy" Era

Beyoncé's "Baby Boy" has always stayed on Sean Paul's mind.
The dancehall-influenced duet, featured on Beyoncé's debut solo album Dangerously in Love, was the song of the summer when it was released in 2003. And while the sizzling smash hit (and steamy music video) sent temperatures soaring that season, it also sparked romance rumors between the two collaborators—despite the fact that Beyoncé was already dating now-husband Jay-Z.
In a new interview with The Daily Beast, Sean addressed the speculation and shut down claims that he and Beyoncé had something more than a working relationship. "Nah! I wish I did!" he said, when asked if they hooked up during that era. "She's beautiful."
In fact, Sean said they "only performed the song three times together—ever."
"She had a few hits with Destiny's Child, and they would do the Caribbean, but we didn't really hang out," the Jamaican musician noted. "I'd always admired her music and she's beautiful. So, when I heard Beyoncé was stepping out on her own and wanted me to do a single, I was like 'Hell f--king yeah.'"
Despite keeping things professional between them, the hookup rumors "got really crazy," he remembered. According to the "Get Busy" artist, things reached a breaking point when the two performed at the MTV Europe Music Awards in November 2003 and Bey allegedly confronted him about the speculations at the show.
"She was pissed and was like 'I need to speak to you,'" he claimed. "So, we go back and talk and she's like 'What's all these rumors about?' and I'm like 'Yo, I'm not saying s--t," and she's like 'These rumors f--k with my career. I just want you to know that.'"
Though Sean remember telling Bey that the rumors were "not coming from me," he alleged that he was eventually distanced from the pop star. "It's weird," he noted, "maybe it had something to do with her management at the time."
Still, Sean doesn't regret collaborating with Beyoncé. After all, he said, they made a "bangin' track" together.
"It was a big, fat, sexy song," he raved, adding that even though the two performed only a handful of times together, they managed to create a "sexy video, sexy song, and a lot of sexy rumors."
E! News has reached out to Beyoncé's rep for comment but has not heard back.