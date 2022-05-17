New Only Murders in the Building Teaser Promises an Even Wilder Season 2

Watch : Selena Gomez Tries 'Manifesting Love' in SNL Hosting Debut

No sophomore slump for this sleuthing show.

On May 17, Hulu released a new teaser for season two of Only Murders in the Building, and fans of the series should get excited.

The trailer picks up where season one left off, with Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) as the prime suspects in the murder Arconia Board President Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell).

"We were framed," Charles assures the tenants of their building after being interrogated by investigators played by Michael Rapaport and Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

But, as Oliver teases, all will be revealed on their podcast. Oh, we hope so!

Unfortunately for the true-crime trio, evidence keeps mysteriously popping up in their homes, including secret passage ways and a bloody knife. And, as co-creator John Hoffman teased to E! News in September, Charles, Oliver and Mabel are also the subjects of a rival podcast. They can't catch a break, can they?