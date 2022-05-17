New Only Murders in the Building Teaser Promises an Even Wilder Season 2

No sophomore slump for this sleuthing show.
On May 17, Hulu released a new teaser for season two of Only Murders in the Building, and fans of the series should get excited.
The trailer picks up where season one left off, with Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) as the prime suspects in the murder Arconia Board President Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell).
"We were framed," Charles assures the tenants of their building after being interrogated by investigators played by Michael Rapaport and Da'Vine Joy Randolph.
But, as Oliver teases, all will be revealed on their podcast. Oh, we hope so!
Unfortunately for the true-crime trio, evidence keeps mysteriously popping up in their homes, including secret passage ways and a bloody knife. And, as co-creator John Hoffman teased to E! News in September, Charles, Oliver and Mabel are also the subjects of a rival podcast. They can't catch a break, can they?
Of course, the new season of Only Murders in the Building wouldn't be complete without out some famous new additions. The teaser gives a peek at Amy Schumer's highly anticipated role, which—like Sting's season one cameo—is meant to be an exaggerated version of the comedian.
Other A-listers joining season two include Cara Delevingne and Shirley MacLaine.
And we're not the only ones excited about the new characters joining the mystery at the Arconia. Short told Deadline in January, "The quality of actor that this show is attracting makes it endlessly fun to go to work."
Only Murders in the Building season two premieres June 28 on Hulu.