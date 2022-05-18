Teresa Giudice's Fiancé Luis Ruelas Speaks Out on Abuse Allegations During RHONJ Reunion

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been marred by rumors about Teresa Giudice's fiancé, Luis "Louie" Ruelas, and now he's setting the record straight.
Host Andy Cohen put everything on the table during the third and final part of the RHONJ reunion on May 17, asking Louie outright. "A lot of women that you've dated who have unkind things to say about you," Andy said. "There's road rage incidents, you demand sex all the time, emotionally abusive, slashed a girlfriend's tire, your family doesn't like you, physical abuse in front of kids...is any of it true?"
"We were basically in toxic relationships," Louie responded. "When you're in toxic relationships, it felt emotionally abusive to me, but I'm not gonna label it that way."
Moving down the list of allegations, Andy asked Louie if he really demands sex "four times a day"—Louie said no, he can't have that much sex—and whether he has a domestic violence record. Regarding the latter, Louie said, "Two incidents have come up recently, and those were arguments with my wife over my children when we were getting divorced."
Louie continued, saying he "basically had arguments with his wife, she walks into the house and calls the police. That's the extent of it."
Before dropping the subject, Andy asked him point-blank if he ever "hit" his ex, to which Louie and Teresa both responded, "no."
The grilling came after several RHONJ stars expressed their concerns about Louie and his past over the course of the show's latest season. Margaret Josephs was particularly suspicious, and her friendship with Teresa has suffered as a result. Louie, however, said he holds no ill will toward Marge.
"I completely agree with everything you're saying," he told her at the reunion. "When you tie and connect the dots of the story, it makes a lot of sense."
Added Teresa, "He's very forgiving. Me, not so much."
Still, Louie admitted that his first season on the show "was horrible."
"I just felt really judged without having a chance to give my own story," he said, calling the experience "really painful."
"It's not fair for people to leave relationships and do that to somebody else because I'm on a platform with Teresa," Louie added, seemingly referring to his exes. "Was I a perfect human being? Absolutely not."
