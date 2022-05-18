Teresa Giudice's Fiancé Luis Ruelas Speaks Out on Abuse Allegations During RHONJ Reunion

Watch : Teresa Giudice APOLOGIZES to Joe Gorga After RHONJ Reunion

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been marred by rumors about Teresa Giudice's fiancé, Luis "Louie" Ruelas, and now he's setting the record straight.

Host Andy Cohen put everything on the table during the third and final part of the RHONJ reunion on May 17, asking Louie outright. "A lot of women that you've dated who have unkind things to say about you," Andy said. "There's road rage incidents, you demand sex all the time, emotionally abusive, slashed a girlfriend's tire, your family doesn't like you, physical abuse in front of kids...is any of it true?"

"We were basically in toxic relationships," Louie responded. "When you're in toxic relationships, it felt emotionally abusive to me, but I'm not gonna label it that way."

Moving down the list of allegations, Andy asked Louie if he really demands sex "four times a day"—Louie said no, he can't have that much sex—and whether he has a domestic violence record. Regarding the latter, Louie said, "Two incidents have come up recently, and those were arguments with my wife over my children when we were getting divorced."