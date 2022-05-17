The Office Cast Recalls Being “Almost Killed” While Filming “Death Bus” Episode

Watch : "The Office" Reunion Is Looking "More Likely" Than Ever

The Office on wheels seemed like an exciting adventure, until it became the "death bus."

Co-stars Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer take fans behind the scenes of The Office in their new book, The Office BFFs: Tales of the Office From Two Best Friends, which was published May 17. In the book, Angela and Jenna—who also co-host Stitcher's Office Ladies podcast—shared that what fan's call the "Office Bus" episode of season nine was actually so deadly to film that they dubbed it the "Death Bus" episode.

Per Mashable, Angela wrote that the episode, directed by Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston, an elaborate attempt by Jim (John Krasinski) to get his wife, Pam (Fisher) a day off. He convinced Dwight (Rainn Wilson) that the office needed repairs, but instead of sending everyone home, Dwight creates a mobile office out of a bus. The bus they filmed in was cramped with office supplies, actors and crew. Angela recalled having to turn off the air-conditioning because it was too loud for filming and "at that point, the heat and the nausea seemed like our worst obstacles."

They were very wrong.