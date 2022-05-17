Taylor Swift’s New Song for Where the Crawdads Sing Is Already Making Us Emotional

Taylor Swift is giving us range.
In the new trailer for Where the Crawdads Sing, we get to hear even more of Taylor's original song "Carolina" from the film's soundtrack.
"You didn't see me here/No, they never did see me here" Taylor sings moodily as the mysterious story of Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones) is teased.
"Into the mist, into the clouds" Taylor sings over sprawling images of North Carolina marshland. As the tension in the trailer builds, so do Taylor's lyrics. "If I make a fist, I'll make it count," she promises over a lush instrumental.
The trailer crescendos along with the song, as Taylor serenades "There are places I will never, ever go/Things that only Carolina will ever know."
Can this movie just be out already, please?
Where the Crawdads Sing, based on the best-selling 2018 novel by Delia Owens, tells the story of Kya, an abandoned girl who raised herself in the North Carolina marshlands. When a local man is found dead, Kya becomes the main suspect in his murder.
Taylor was inspired to write "Carolina" immediately after she heard the novel was being adapted into a film.
"Where the Crawdads Sing is a book I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago," Taylor wrote on Instagram March 22. "I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerizing story."
Based on what we've heard so far, we'd say mission accomplished.
According to the film's director, Olivia Newman, Taylor wrote the song before the film was even made.
"It was before we had even shot the movie and when I heard the song, I couldn't believe it was totally so perfect," Olivia told CinemaBlend. "I think it is so beautiful and every time the movie ends and that song comes on, it captures the feeling you have at the end of the movie where you need to sit and digest what just happened. And the song is like the perfect transport for those feelings, it really sets the, exactly the right tone."
Why are we not surprised?
Hear the full version of "Carolina" when Where the Crawdads Sing hits theaters on July 15.