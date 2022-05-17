Taylor Swift’s New Song for Where the Crawdads Sing Is Already Making Us Emotional

Watch : Why Joe Alwyn Wants to Keep Taylor Swift Romance PRIVATE

Taylor Swift is giving us range.

In the new trailer for Where the Crawdads Sing, we get to hear even more of Taylor's original song "Carolina" from the film's soundtrack.

"You didn't see me here/No, they never did see me here" Taylor sings moodily as the mysterious story of Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones) is teased.

"Into the mist, into the clouds" Taylor sings over sprawling images of North Carolina marshland. As the tension in the trailer builds, so do Taylor's lyrics. "If I make a fist, I'll make it count," she promises over a lush instrumental.

The trailer crescendos along with the song, as Taylor serenades "There are places I will never, ever go/Things that only Carolina will ever know."

Can this movie just be out already, please?

Where the Crawdads Sing, based on the best-selling 2018 novel by Delia Owens, tells the story of Kya, an abandoned girl who raised herself in the North Carolina marshlands. When a local man is found dead, Kya becomes the main suspect in his murder.