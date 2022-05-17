Breaking Down Keyshia Cole and NFL Player Antonio Brown's Instagram Drama

Any romance rumors between Antonio Brown and Keyshia Cole may need a time-out.
Earlier this month, speculation spread on the Internet that the NFL player and the R&B singer might be dating after the pair were photographed together online.
The speculation grew when Antonio shared a video on Instagram that appeared to be footage of Keyshia's lower back tattoo featuring the initials "AB." He captioned the post, "You Ain't Pimpin Until You Hit An RnB Diva. #FreeAgent #KeepPimpin."
Lo and behold, the Grammy-nominated artist saw the post and didn't sound too impressed with what was shared online.
"It was a little harsh," Keyshia said in an Instagram Live with celebrity stylist EJ King. "Maybe he doesn't know that it was a little harsh for him to say that. Even me speaking to him, he was like, ‘Do you want me to change the caption?' And I was like, 'No, no I don't want you to change the caption.'"
During the IG Live, captured by The Shade Room, Keyshia said she's "trying to figure out" her relationship with Antonio. At the same time, she believes the NFL player made his intentions known. "I think he made it very clear," she said. "He was like, ‘Baby, I liked you at first, but now I don't—it's a no.'"
On May 17, Keyshia posted—then quickly deleted—a cryptic Instagram Story suggesting she was still upset over the public posts.
"Yea I was big trippin..smh I see it now," she wrote. "I have a 12 year old. Like that type disrespect for what…Nothing is worth that level of disrespect, especially when u don't deserve it. Had so much love, respect and admiration fa ya. Guess that wasn't mutual either."
And just when fans thought the singer had the last word, Antonio went on Instagram Live with another message. "Keyshia Cole, I'm a player man," he said. "We don't want you Keyshia…I don't go back. I go forward."
Back in April, Keyshia collaborated on Antonio's first single, "Don't Leave," off his Paradigm album.
When speaking to TMZ, at the time, she said she thought the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player was "really talented. "I love the body of work that he created," she said. "I think he's gonna be great. I wouldn't have collaborated if I didn't think he'd be great."
Perhaps the expression is true: No good deed goes unpunished.