Jazmyn Simon's Book Most Perfect You Has a Message Every Kid Needs to Hear

Watch : Jazmyn Simon Talks Importance of Self-Love in New Book

Gather around Jazmyn Simon's dinner table and prepare to speak your truth.

As the actress and her actor husband, Dulé Hill, raise 17-year-old daughter Kennedy and 3-year-old son Levi, both parents are trying to build a space where expressing feelings is not only welcomed but encouraged.

"I ask Kennedy, ‘How was school today?' and I don't want to hear, ‘Fine,'" Jazmyn said in an exclusive interview with E! News. "I want to hear the best part and the worst part and she'll tell me. There's no subject that is off limits."

"Even with Levi, a lot of little boys are taught you have to toughen up," Jazmyn continued. "We do not teach him that. We tell him you have all the feelings and you are allowed to feel every single one of them...There is nothing that my children can tell me that would ever shut the door on loving them."

But with open communication comes honest revelations. Jazmyn was shocked when her daughter was riding in the backseat of her car at the age of 3 and out of the blue, she told her mom, "I want to be pretty. I need my skin to be white."