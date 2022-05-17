Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren to Star in New Yellowstone Installment

Watch : Helen Mirren Talks Receiving SAG Lifetime Achievement Award

The latest chapter in the Yellowstone saga is getting legendary.

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren will star in Paramount+'s 1932, the latest installment in the massively popular western franchise from Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, E! News confirms.

The series will "will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home," according to the streamer.

1932 follows in the bootsteps of 1883, the Yellowstone prequel series starring Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Sam Elliott. The first season of 1883, which became the most-watched title in Paramount+ history, wrapped in February and the show's creator hinted that it was a one-and-done story.

Nothing like Harrison and Helen to insure that all is not quiet on the Western front, however.

After an iconic acting career spanning nearly six decades, Harrison had never taken on a series regular role on a television series until April when he was cast in Apple TV+'s Shrinking. On Shrinking, Harrison will appear alongside Jason Segel as Jimmy, a grieving therapist who "starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks."