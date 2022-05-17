Miley Cyrus Has the Best Response to Selena Gomez's Saturday Night Live Impression

What can we say? She's just being Miley.
Selena Gomez did an impression of Miley Cyrus while hosting Saturday Night Live on May 14, and it looks like the "Wrecking Ball" singer loved the impersonation.
In case you missed it, Selena did the imitation during her opening monologue, when she told the audience that she'd asked Miley (one of her "oldest friends" and someone who's hosted SNL multiple times) for some advice
"She said, 'Just be yourself and have fun,'" Selena said in her best Miley voice. "And I was like, 'Miley is that just an excuse for me to do an impression of you on the show?' And she was like, 'Hell yeah, I'm Miley Cyrus.'"
Miley showed her support on May 17 by sharing a video of Selena's performance. "HELL YEAH I'M MILEY CYRUS @selenagomez @nbcsnl," she wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of herself wearing a tank top with the same phrase.
Miley and Selena go way back. They both starred on Disney Channel in the early stages of their careers (Miley was on Hannah Montana, and Selena played the recurring role of Mikayla on the series and had her own show Wizards of Waverly Place).
And while there were rumors of beef years ago, Selena shut down the speculation in a 2016 interview with W Magazine, noting that they "never feuded."
In fact, they've supported each other over the years, and Selena appeared on Miley's "Bright Minded: Live" Instagram series in April 2020.
"I've always been a fan of yours," Selena said at one point during their chat. "I think you're one of the greatest singers ever."
Want to see more of Selena's SNL debut? Come and get it by watching her full opening monologue and reading about her Saturday Night Live debut here.
