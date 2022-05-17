See Emily VanCamp Make Her Return on The Resident in This Dramatic Sneak Peek

It's always good to see an old friend—even if it is in flashback form.
Emily VanCamp makes her emotional return to Fox's The Resident in this exclusive clip from the May 17 season five finale.
As fans know, Emily's character Nic died after being involved in a car crash in season four. So, it was only possible to bring the character back in a flashback, as seen in the new scene where she confronts her husband Conrad (Matt Czuchry) after she sees him embrace another woman at a bar.
"Not exactly the image I want in my head when I'm at home nursing our daughter and changing her diapers," Nic tells Conrad. Of course, Conrad assures Nic that there's more than meets the eye and asks Nic to meet him outside so he can explain.
"They diagnosed Anna's husband with stage IV lymphoma two months ago," Conrad says.
Nic questions why she's out at a bar all by herself, if that's indeed the case.
"She isn't. She's with her girlfriends," Conrad assures her. "It's her birthday. Her husband's in the hospital after having a bad reaction to chemo. He's in the ICU. Friends decided to get her out and away from a situation she couldn't control. She'll be back in a few hours, sleeps in his room."
Nic takes a second to process the news before saying, "I am so sorry, I didn't know."
In the end, it winds up being a sweet moment for the couple.
"You have nothing to be worried about," Conrad tells Nic. "You're the only woman I loved since the first moment I saw you, and I can't imagine life without you."
OK, we're all crying.
VanCamp is set to appear in "four, maybe five" scenes in the season finale according to The Resident co-showrunner Peter Elkoff.
"[Conrad] hasn't been able to make a move and find that next love. He knows that he's still stuck in the past, in a way, with Nic," Elkoff told TVLine about her big return. "He realizes he has to unstick himself, and he doesn't quite know how to do it. He gets some good advice about it."
While the Nic return may be fleeting, we're happy to take what we can get.
Watch the season finale of The Resident when it airs May 17 at 8 p.m. on Fox.