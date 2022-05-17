Cannes 2022: See Every Star at the Film Festival

The 2022 Cannes Film Festival is officially underway and we have all of the pics of your favorite stars as they make their grand entrances. See photos of Eva Longoria, Katherine Langford and more.

These celebs are bringing their most fashionable pieces to France—and all we have to say is: Oui, oui!
 
The 2022 Cannes Film Festival officially kicked things off on May 17, and for the annual occasion spanning 12 days, some of our favorite stars have jet-setted to the French city to attend. Among the anticipated premieres are Top Gun: Maverick (starring Tom Cruise) and Elvis (starring Austin Butler), which are both being screened outside of the competition. An additional 21 films are battling it out for the festival's prestigious award, the Palme d'Or.

Eva Longoria, Katherine Langford and Lashana Lynch were among the first to arrive at the historical celebration, with each star rocking floor-length head-turning gowns. Also among the first to hit the red carpet was Forest Whitaker, who was presented with an honorary Palme d'Or, per the Associated Press

According to the outlet, Forest—who won Best Actor at Cannes in 1988 for his performance in Clint Eastwood's Bird—said that he could still hear chants of "Clint! Clint!" from the crowd "ringing in his ears" present-day.
 

As for more memorable moments from the festival, we'll just have to wait and see. But until then, we're keeping you up-to-date with every look served from the celebrations thus far:

