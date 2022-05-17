Jenny Slate Shares What's in Her Kitchen

We interviewed Jenny Slate because we think you'll like her picks. Jenny is a paid spokesperson for Tillamook Creamier Ice Cream. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

For a lot of us, the kitchen is a special place in our home, whether we are master chefs or food delivery enthusiasts. Jenny Slate told E!, "Cooking is my kind of go-to activity for settling my mind and feeling at ease. I also love the colors in a kitchen: my bowls and plates and pots all lined up as a type of practical decor. My kitchen is like my little lab where I create treats and feel peaceful!" Another reason why it's a favorite spot in her home? The ice cream, of course.

Jenny partnered with Tillamook Creamier Ice Cream for its Scoop Creamier Grand Sweeps contest, which is a chance to win a trip for two to visit the Creamier Ice Cream Headquarters.

Jenny shared her love for Tillamook ice cream, explaining, "Not only do they have 30 extra-creamy stand-out flavors, what is really special about Tillamook is that they have been making their ice cream (since 1947!) with more cream than industry standards require. They don't take any shortcuts and use no artificial flavors or preservatives – and I promise, you can taste the difference."

Jenny also gave E! a peek at some of the must-haves she keeps in her kitchen.