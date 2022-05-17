Will Ilana Glazer Be Back For The Afterparty Season 2? She Says...

Watch : Ilana Glazer Welcomes First Baby With Husband David Rooklin

Ilana Glazer is going to have to sit out this round of beer pong.

The Uber Go/Get pratner confirmed she will not be joining season one cast members Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao and Tiffany Haddish in season two of Apple TV+'s The Afterparty. "I'm not even going to tease it," she told E! News. "I will not be on the cast."

Naturally, Ilana already has a bit of FOMO about filming, which began on May 11, admitting that she and her co-stars—including Ike Barinholtz, Ben Schwartz and others—already told Sam, Zoë and Tiffany that they're not allowed to make another group chat with the new actors. "We really don't want it to be started," she said, "and we really don't want them to have more fun than us."

Even so, the actress can't wait to see the newcomers—Zach Woods, Elizabeth Perkins, Poppy Liu, Paul Walter Hauser, Jack Whitehall, Vivian Wu, John Cho and Ken Jeong—in action. She's sure it's going to be a hit, especially with Tiffany returning as Det. Danner: "Anything Tiffany touches turns to gold."