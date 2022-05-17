RHOC's Dr. Jen Armstrong Files for Legal Separation From Husband Ryne Holliday

There's one thing that Dr. Jen Armstrong can't fix: her marriage.
The Real Housewives of Orange County star has filed for legal separation from Ryne Holliday, her husband of nearly eight years, according to court documents obtained by E! News. The filing was submitted on May 13—although the former couple's official date of separation is listed as September 8, 2021—and cites "irreconcilable differences" as the cause of their split.
Armstrong and Holliday share three children together, 10-year-old twins Vera and Vince, and 9-year-old Robert. Court documents show that Armstrong is requesting legal and physical custody of them, with visitation rights granted to her ex.
The breakup comes after Armstrong and Holliday temporarily split for a month earlier this year. "I'm just going to be honest. We actually separated," she told Page Six in February. "We separated and then lived life without each other."
At the time, Armstrong said she and Holliday had since reunited and were in a "great place." However, a source tells E! News that in the months since, "Jen has been trying to tackle some communication issues she and Ryne have been struggling with for quite some time."
"After being unable to overcome these issues," the insider continued, "Jen recently decided it was best to move forward as co-parents, rather than husband and wife. Their kids have always and will continue to be their priority as they learn to live separately."
The source also provided insight into the role RHOC might've played in the split, as season 16—which marked Armstrong's debut as a Housewife—documented some of her and Holliday's marital problems. "While Real Housewives of O.C. did not contribute to any problems between Jen and Ryne," said the insider, "it did force them to observe how they interact with each other."
Moving forward, the former couple plans to deal with their divorce "as non-emotionally as possible," another source told E! News. "While they are sad, they know that this is best for the time being."
Per the insider, Armstrong and Holliday will also remain in therapy together.
