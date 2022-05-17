Kate Spade Surprise Jaw-Dropping Deal Alert: This $400 Bag Is on Sale Today for Less Than $90

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
In case you didn't already know, Kate Spade Surprise is the place to go if you want to score an incredible deal on chic designer bags, jewelry, shoes and more. In fact, everything on Kate Spade Surprise is up to 75% off, and that includes any new releases, their adorable Novelty Shop items, and clearance styles.
But if you want to score the best of the best deals, you have to check out their 24-Hour Deal of the Day. More often than not, you can score some really deep discounts over their standard 75% off. Today, Kate Spade Surprise's Deal of the Day is one you don't want to miss.
Kate Spade's Rory Medium Satchel is a total classic. It comes in six colors: candied cherry, black, parchment, tusk, daybreak yellow and bikini pink. You can choose to go bold for the summer or go for something more classic to wear year round. It's a medium sized bag that can be used to fit the absolute essentials and a little more. It's also a crossbody bag so you can keep it hands-free when you're on-the-go. Plus, Kate Spade Surprise shoppers rate this one highly with over 300 perfect reviews.
Best part is, it's on sale today for just $89!
That's a seriously incredible deal considering the bag's typical sale price is $139. Now's your chance to add this sophisticated satchel to your summer wardrobe and beyond.
To see why so many Kate Spade shoppers love this and to shop one for yourself, check out the below.
Kate Spade Rory Medium Satchel
The Kate Spade Rory Medium Satchel is made with sleek Saffiano leather and features two way spade jacquard lining, a foil embossed logo, interior back zip and slip pockets, and a center zip divider to keep things organized. The bag also has a 4-inch handle drop and a strap drop of 22 inches. It's originally $399, but it's on sale today (and today only!) for just $89.
Wondering what Kate Spade shoppers think of this bag? Check out the following reviews.
"So glad I bought this!! This is the perfect purse! I got it in the color parchment. It's big enough to hold my wallet, keys, perfume, medicine bottles, and more without looking bulky or misshaped. Looks great as a crossbody. I've received lots of compliments on the color."
"I love this bag! The material is sturdy and I don't worry about scratching the exterior. It's a great size. I recently took it on a trip to New Orleans and was able to fit everything I'd need for a day of sightseeing — sunglasses, wallet, masks, postcards, etc. Its flat bottom allows it to sit without tipping. I wish it was a tiny bit bigger so my iPad would fit horizontally, but it fits okay vertically. I love this bag a lot and was so glad to find it for a good price."
"Love this pink satchel. It is just right for a day out with the girls."
"I typically carry a slightly larger tote, but I liked the silhouette of this so I went for it. It's just the right size! I like the easy access of the two large side compartments, but it's also nice that it has a zippered center compartment for things that I want to keep more secure."
"This purse is perfect for someone who wanted a crossbody with a little more room. It also is long enough for a tall person to fit near the hip area. The center zipper compartment is roomy. The feel of the leather is so soft!! Love this purse!"
"Perfect size for the on-the-go mom. It's roomy enough to hold a pack of wipes and a couple diapers along with my normal purse contents without looking super full. Not bulky at all and I love the long strap that makes it easy to carry while I'm out and about with my kids."
