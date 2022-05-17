Kate Spade Surprise Jaw-Dropping Deal Alert: This $400 Bag Is on Sale Today for Less Than $90

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

In case you didn't already know, Kate Spade Surprise is the place to go if you want to score an incredible deal on chic designer bags, jewelry, shoes and more. In fact, everything on Kate Spade Surprise is up to 75% off, and that includes any new releases, their adorable Novelty Shop items, and clearance styles.

But if you want to score the best of the best deals, you have to check out their 24-Hour Deal of the Day. More often than not, you can score some really deep discounts over their standard 75% off. Today, Kate Spade Surprise's Deal of the Day is one you don't want to miss.

Kate Spade's Rory Medium Satchel is a total classic. It comes in six colors: candied cherry, black, parchment, tusk, daybreak yellow and bikini pink. You can choose to go bold for the summer or go for something more classic to wear year round. It's a medium sized bag that can be used to fit the absolute essentials and a little more. It's also a crossbody bag so you can keep it hands-free when you're on-the-go. Plus, Kate Spade Surprise shoppers rate this one highly with over 300 perfect reviews.

Best part is, it's on sale today for just $89!

That's a seriously incredible deal considering the bag's typical sale price is $139. Now's your chance to add this sophisticated satchel to your summer wardrobe and beyond.

To see why so many Kate Spade shoppers love this and to shop one for yourself, check out the below.