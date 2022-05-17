Doja Cat Reveals the Truth About Her Future in the Music Industry

Not to worry, Doja Cat fans: She's keeping in the moment.
Although the "Say So" artist announced in late March that she "f--ckin quit" music, she sang a different tune on the red carpet at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. When asked if she was "joking" in her tweets, the rapper responded that "it wasn't a joke to her at the time."
"But I think it's also—I'm here because I made music and I want to make music again," she exclusively told Live From E! hosts Erin Lim and Justin Sylvester on May 15. "And I just—it's like, how am I supposed to do that when I'm doing a bunch of other things?"
In the midst of the South American leg of her tour back in March, the Grammy winner was forced to cancel a show in Paraguay due to intense flooding.
After some social media users said it seemed like "she didn't care" about their country, Doja responded by tweeting, "this s--t ain't for me so I'm out. Y'all take care."
And after one fan asked "what happened to her humility," she wrote, "it's gone and i don't give a f--k anymore I f--kin quit i can't wait to f--king disappear and i don't need you to believe in me anymore."
Doja's tweets came almost four months after she opened up about the obligations and intense schedule she faced as a chart-topping artist. "In-between making all these songs for this album [Planet Her]," she said during a November 2021 Instagram Live video, "I'm doing all this other s--t."
Referring to countless interviews and photo shoots, she continued, "I'm doing all this s--t that I don't f--king want to do. I don't wanna take f--king pictures."
Doja earned eight Grammy nominations for her 2021 album, Planet Her, and got one win for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Kiss Me More." She also a big Billboard winner this year too, with the rapper walking away with four awards from the ceremony.
"I'm getting a break and that break is gonna be me making music—which is funny," she told Live From E!. "It's like, ‘I want to stop music,' but I don't. I wanna keep doing music."