This Is Us Cast Shares What They Think Their Characters Would DM Each Other

After six seasons, the This Is Us cast knows their characters inside and out.
Before they say their final goodbyes on the May 24 series finale, the stars of the hit NBC drama shared what they think their characters would message each other in the latest episode of E! News' digital video series Down in the DMs.
Mandy Moore revealed that her character, Rebecca Pearson, would likely reach out to one of her kids more than the others. "Randall [Sterling K. Brown]. That is her favorite. She's very vocal about that," she shared. But Randall's status as No. 1 kid wouldn't necessarily net him particularly interesting messages.
"She would probably just ask inane questions that she probably texts him anyway," said Moore, questions like, "'Why didn't you call me today?'"
While Rebecca would be busy DMing Randall, Brown shared that the younger version of his character would be busy trying to flirt with his future wife, Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson), with DMs.
"He's very corny. He would say something about how much he admired her footwear or something of that nature," Brown joked. "[Beth]'s like, ‘Why are you talking about my shoes, player?' because he has no game."
When asked how "cheeky" DMs between Randall and Beth would go down, Watson's emoji-filled answer perfectly fit the character's personalities.
"I bet Beth would probably DM him like an eggplant emoji, and he'll be like ‘What emoji.' And then, she'll be like, ‘Eggplant, eggplant, eggplant, splash,' and then he'll be like, ‘Salad?'"
Though his character is no longer with Chrissy Metz's Kate, Chris Sullivan knows that Toby would have definitely used DMs to get her attention.
"Toby's throwing in, definitely, full nudes," he joked. "If you go back to season one, Toby is one of the horniest characters in the history of television, and I think that's the end of the story. That's how he's getting her attention. And guess what? He got it."
Milo Ventimiglia's Jack Pearson never lived to see the invention of social media, but he shared the sweet way his character would have reacted to Rebecca's relationship with his BFF Miguel (Jon Huertas) through a beyond-the-grave DM.
"'Love you,'" he said. "He wants his two people that he loves to be happy. They found happiness. I think that's wonderful."
The This Is Us series finale airs Tuesday, May 24, at 9 p.m. on NBC.
