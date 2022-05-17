Kelly Rizzo's Birthday Tribute to Husband Bob Saget Will Leave Your Heart Full

Watch : Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo's First TV Interview Since His Death

Bob Saget's birthday tributes are full of love.

On May 17, family and friends close to the Fuller House star celebrated what would have been the actor's 66th birthday. Bob's wife Kelly Rizzo marked the day by sharing photos of the pair on vacation in Mexico exactly one year ago.

"We always celebrated our birthdays together with a trip. (His is the 17th and mine is 19th). This last trip was so special," she wrote online. "We both celebrated each other so big. You never know when something is going to be ‘the last' time. But I'm so grateful that he was showered with all of the love he deserves."

Kelly expressed her wish that Bob could see all of the love he's receiving around the world today. She also had a special message for her husband of nearly four years.

"Honey, everyone loves you so damn much," she wrote. "Everyone wants you to know how important and special you are on your special day, and we ALL celebrate you. You are one of a kind and you certainly made my world go ‘round. I love you more than anything and miss you every minute. Your girls and I will hold on tight to each other today. And I know you'd want me to get a martini tonight, so I'll oblige."