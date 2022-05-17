Bachelor Nation's Lauren Bushnell Recalls Hitting "Rock Bottom" After Ben Higgins Breakup

Watch : Newlyweds Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane Reveal Wedding Secrets

Lauren Bushnell is looking back at a thorny time in her life following her breakup from Ben Higgins.

The former flight attendant and the reality star fell in love and got engaged on his season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2016. Later that year, they starred on the spinoff series Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After?, which ended with them calling off their wedding. Ben and Lauren continued to work on their relationship off camera, but they ultimately split in 2017.

"I was really in a low place. I was kind of at that rock bottom place," she told Page Six while recently discussing her partnership with Wyndham and its Extra Mile program. "I needed to get there, though, in order to reflect and figure out who I was and what I wanted. I think I needed to just be alone, refocus on myself and rebuild who I was without a camera in my face."