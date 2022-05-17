Why Designer Bob Mackie Calls Kim Kardashian's Decision to Wear Marilyn Monroe's Dress a "Big Mistake"

Watch : Kim Kardashian Channels Marilyn Monroe at Met Gala 2022

Bob Mackie has entered the chat.

The 82-year-old designer, who sketched the iconic dress Marilyn Monroe wore while singing "Happy Birthday" to former President John F. Kennedy in 1962, told Entertainment Weekly that Kim Kardashian should not have worn that dress to the 2022 Met Gala.

"I thought it was a big mistake," Bob told the outlet. "[Marilyn] was a goddess. A crazy goddess, but a goddess. She was just fabulous. Nobody photographs like that. And it was done for her. It was designed for her. Nobody else should be seen in that dress."

Bob, who told Page Six last year that Kim and her family were "just famous for being famous," drew the design for Hollywood costume designer Jean Louis, who then created the gown Marilyn wore to serenade the former president for his 45th birthday. Less than three months later, the Gentlemen Prefer Blondes actress died from an overdose.