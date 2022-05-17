Tom Brady to Take the Hot Seat in Netflix Roast Comedy Special

Watch : Rita Moreno Talks New Film With Tom Brady at Oscars 2022

Tom Brady is used to getting tackled on the field, but is he ready for comedians' jabs?

The NFL star is set to be roasted in the upcoming Netflix series Greatest Roasts of All Time: GROAT. In the announcement, Brady, who serves as executive producer on the special, joked, "To quote my good friend Marshawn Lynch, ‘I'm just here so I won't get fined.'"

According to Netflix, the roast will take place in 2023, following the upcoming NFL season, and more celebrity roastees will be announced at a later date.

"We can't wait to burn three-time Super Bowl-losing quarterback Tom Brady, who only went back to the NFL in order to delay this roast," said Robbie Praw, Netflix Vice President of Stand-up and Comedy Formats. "In all seriousness, it's a huge thrill to work with the greatest football player of all time on this project. No one's better at taking hits and still coming out on top, so we know the roast will be a breeze for Brady."