Take a Look Back at Ewan McGregor's Star Wars Hair Evolution

Ewan McGregor is one of the best-groomed men in the galaxy. In celebration of the new Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi, check out his Star Wars hair evolution over the years.

You don't have to travel to a galaxy far, far away to see Ewan McGregor's best Star Wars looks.

When you think of the film series' most memorable hairstyles, you probably envision Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia buns, Natalie Portman's Padmé Amidala updos or Daisy Ridley's Rey triple-bun mohawk. But Obi-Wan Kenobi has had almost as many hair transformations as he has victories saving the galaxy.

McGregor returns to his iconic role as the beloved Jedi Master in the new Disney+ limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi, which catches up with the character years after the franchise's prequel films, but long before he teamed up with Leia, Luke Skywalker, and Han Solo.

Joined by cast members Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Moses Ingram, Rupert FriendMaya Erskine, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie and more, the series will also see the return of Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker once he's transformed into Darth Vader.

First Look Images of Obi-Wan Kenobi

Before Obi-Wan and Darth Vader get their long-awaited rematch, we're taking a look back at Ewan McGregor's glorious Star Wars hair transformations. See him go from Padawan to Jedi Master to secretive recluse in the gallery below!

Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres May 27 on Disney+.

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999)

Ewan McGregor's first Star Wars appearance, in The Phantom Menace, saw Obi-Wan Kenobi sporting a buzz cut with a long, thin braid at the side. The braid symbolizes a Jedi Padawan's rank in the Jedi Order. In the film, Kenobi is still a Padawan training under his Jedi Master, Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson), who sports his own iconic long locks.

Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002)

Set 10 years after the previous film, McGregor's look in Attack of the Clones continues to symbolize Kenobi's climb up the Jedi Order ranks. Taking Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker under his wing, Kenobi sports long, luscious locks and a beard in his new role as a Jedi Knight. Perhaps his hair choice is a nod to his fallen master.

Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005)

The apprentice has officially become the teacher, as Kenobi rises to the rank of Jedi Master and becomes a member of the Jedi Council in the third prequel film, Revenge of the Sith. Unfortunately, McGregor's fresh haircut, fluffy beard, and good looks aren't enough to stop Anakin from turning into Darth Vader and the Sith from taking over the galaxy.

Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022)

Jumping ahead another 10 years in the Star Wars time line, the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi will pick up with the exiled Jedi as he watches over a young Luke Skywalker and deals with the consequences of Anakin's descent to the Dark Side. His look in the show is a cross between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, plus or minus a few gray hairs. But you know what they say: Some things get better with age!

Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022)

A closer look at Obi-Wan's latest look.

