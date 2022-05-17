My Unorthodox Life's Julia Haart Gives Update on Legal Battle With Ex Silvio Scaglia Haart

Julia Haart doesn't do things by the book, but she did recently write one—and rest assured, it's just as entertaining as her Netflix series, My Unorthodox Life.
Titled Brazen, the new memoir offers a deeper look at how she left what she said was an extremist religious sect and became a self-made businesswoman. "I talk about everything," Julia exclusively teased during E! News' Daily Pop on May 16, "My mistakes as well as my successes."
Not to mention, her ongoing divorce from ex Silvio Scaglia Haart. "I really think that many women have been through this," Julia said, "and I think as much as my past life is something that people relate to in different ways, what I'm going through now, so many people have been through nasty divorces."
Through hers, which she initiated in February after being married to Silvio for nearly three years, Julia said she's been "attacked" and "vilified," seemingly referencing the lawsuit her estranged husband launched just days after she filed for divorce. "I think any time you stand out, demand freedom, demand your voice, you're going to make enemies," she said.
According to court documents obtained by E! News in February, Silvio is alleging that Julia took $850,000 from an account owned by Freedom Holding—a company he founded that controls Elite World Group, where Julia had been employed since 2019 as its chief executive officer—after receiving notice that she was going to be dismissed from her position.
Julia's attorney, Marty Singer, told E! News at the time that the claims in the lawsuit "are not based in fact" and that the account in question "is a jointly owned account." Not long after that, Julia filed an action in a Delaware court to address her alleged "unauthorized purported termination."
"Until the recent dispute over the potential sale of both the martial apartment and EWG, the parties closely coordinated and were aligned on all major business affairs," Julia's attorneys alleged in court documents. "What changed has nothing whatsoever to do with Haart's performance as CEO of EWG...Rather, what changed is that Haart refused to allow Scaglia to sell off EWG and the apartment in the equivalent of a fire sale so that Scaglia could obtain much needed cash to fund his new business venture."
A spokesperson for Silvio then released a statement condemning "the multiple falsehoods and baseless personal smears" in Julia's Delaware filing. "We note, however, that this baseless action cannot divert attention from the suit filed last week in NY Supreme Court by Mr. Scaglia, which demands return by Ms. Haart of the $850,000 cash by wire transfer that Ms. Haart illegally, without notice or authority, caused to be transferred from the company to her personal company," the statement read in-part.
Looking back at everything that transpired in February, Julia said on Daily Pop that "these allegations only work in the press, they don't work in a court of law."
She continued, "Because the reality is I took a company that was worth $90 million and my soon-to-be ex couldn't even sell [it] for $70 [million]."
Julia also alleged that she was "never paid a salary" and that the company still owes her $7.3 million in back pay. While employed, she added, "I literally never touched the financials. That was not my area of expertise, and we had this massive audit for the SEC. Do you know how many times I spoke to the auditors? Never. It's just silly."
E! News has reached out to Silvio's attorney for comment and has not heard back.
Hear more from Julia in the above Daily Pop interview. Her memoir, Brazen, is available wherever books are sold.
