Cameron Diaz Shares Honest Conversation She Has With Her Daughter After Losing "Her S--t"

Watch : Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Secretly Welcome Baby Girl

What's it like being in Cameron Diaz's shoes? She recently gave fans a rare insight into her life as mom to daughter Raddix, 2.

"I love it," the actress said on the May 16 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. "It's the best thing I've ever done in my life."

But parenting isn't always easy. And now that Raddix has reached the age that's often dubbed the terrible 2s, Diaz, like any parent, has moments where she loses her cool.

"It's challenging," she said. "You know what's also really imperative is to repair, you know? So like if you do blow up, just to repair that and say, 'Oh my god. Mommy lost her s--t. And I didn't mean to say that to you if I hurt your feelings or if I upset you. I just want you to know mommy's human too."