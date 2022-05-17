How Orlando Bloom's Relationship With Son Flynn "Influenced" Katy Perry's Desire to Become a Mom

Watch : Katy Perry Dishes on Mother's Day Breakfast & Beach Bike Ride

Katy Perry was initially hot n cold about motherhood.

Though she and fiancé Orlando Bloom welcomed daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020, the singer recently admitted she wasn't always "very maternal."

"I did a lot of work behind that stuck feeling of not being maternal, although I was very maternal with all of my friends," she told host Chelsea Handler during the May 12 episode of the Dear Chelsea podcast. "I mean, my fans and my friends, they all called me mom, because I love to take care of people. I find joy through other people's joy. Like, if they're having a great time, I'm having a great time. But still, there was a little bit of a disconnect."

However, Orlando's relationship with his 11-year-old son Flynn Bloom, who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, made her begin to think otherwise.

"I did go on that journey and found the little spots that needed some tuning up and Orlando—I got to see what a great dad he was with his first child," the 37-year-old added.