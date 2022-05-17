Get 2 Elemis Superfood Toners for the Price of One

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Nailing down the right skincare routine is hard. We all have different needs and every person's skin looks and feels different from day to day. But, do you have a toner in your routine? You probably have a bathroom cabinet full of beauty products, but if you're missing a toner in your regimen, it may be time to shop. We all know that cleansing and moisturizing are key, but using a toner in between can be such a game-changer. A great toner can refresh, hydrate, and clear up your skin. And if you're in the mood to shop, there's a great sale you need to check out.
The Elemis Superfood Toner provides softens your skin, removes impurities your cleanser left behind, and minimizes the appearance of pores, according to the brand. If you want glowing, balanced, clear skin, try this one out to see how it agrees with your skin. If you bought this from Elemis, it would cost $36, but QVC has a two for the price of one deal. That's right, you can stock up and get two Elemis Superfood Toner for $36.
Elemis Superfood Toner Duo
You can use this toner every morning and night after cleansing. Just put two to three pumps on a cotton bad and gently wipe it over your face and neck before moisturizing.
If you're interested in getting this toner deal, check out these reviews from Elemis shoppers who have enjoyed the product.
Elemis Superfood Toner Reviews
An Elemis shopper explained, "I have been using this a few week now and have noticed a big difference in my skin! From my mid 20s I suffered from acne and had lots of red spot scars on my chin and jaw line since using this product they have faded and I now have a more even skin tone."
Another insisted, "You need this! I've been using this for a few weeks now, and I absolutely love it! Makes my skin feel insanely soft and my breakouts have GONE!! Also love using this in the superfood pro radiance facial at work! All my clients love this. Smells really sweet and love the packaging!
"I am new to Elemis and have only been using this product for 2 weeks and OMG my skin has transformed to a brighter and more radiant look. The smell is gorgeous too," an Elemis customer said.
A fan of the toner said, "I'm a Skincare Junkie and I must say this the best toner I've ever use...It leaves my Skin super smooth and doesn't break me out."
"Absolutely love it," a shopper said, elaborating, "My face instantly looks brighter and feels refreshed. There's definitely some moisturising properties there and my face is considerably clearer after a week of use. The scent is great too."
"I took a chance ordering this product as most exfoliating toners I have purchased have caused irritation & soreness on my dry, mature skin. When I tried the Superfood Fruit Vinegar Liquid Glow this did not happen. I wondered if the reason I experienced sensitivity with the previous products was because they contained Glycolic Acid? Whatever the reason, I experienced no sensitivity with the Elemis product whatsoever. I am now hooked on this product & all of my other recent Elemis purchases," an Elemis shopper reviewed.
