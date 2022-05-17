Get 2 Elemis Superfood Toners for the Price of One

If you're interested in getting this toner deal, check out these reviews from Elemis shoppers who have enjoyed the product.

Elemis Superfood Toner Reviews

An Elemis shopper explained, "I have been using this a few week now and have noticed a big difference in my skin! From my mid 20s I suffered from acne and had lots of red spot scars on my chin and jaw line since using this product they have faded and I now have a more even skin tone."

Another insisted, "You need this! I've been using this for a few weeks now, and I absolutely love it! Makes my skin feel insanely soft and my breakouts have GONE!! Also love using this in the superfood pro radiance facial at work! All my clients love this. Smells really sweet and love the packaging!

"I am new to Elemis and have only been using this product for 2 weeks and OMG my skin has transformed to a brighter and more radiant look. The smell is gorgeous too," an Elemis customer said.

A fan of the toner said, "I'm a Skincare Junkie and I must say this the best toner I've ever use...It leaves my Skin super smooth and doesn't break me out."

"Absolutely love it," a shopper said, elaborating, "My face instantly looks brighter and feels refreshed. There's definitely some moisturising properties there and my face is considerably clearer after a week of use. The scent is great too."

"I took a chance ordering this product as most exfoliating toners I have purchased have caused irritation & soreness on my dry, mature skin. When I tried the Superfood Fruit Vinegar Liquid Glow this did not happen. I wondered if the reason I experienced sensitivity with the previous products was because they contained Glycolic Acid? Whatever the reason, I experienced no sensitivity with the Elemis product whatsoever. I am now hooked on this product & all of my other recent Elemis purchases," an Elemis shopper reviewed.