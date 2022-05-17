See Kourtney Kardashian’s Family React to Her and Travis Barker’s Marriage

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Wedding: ALL the Details

As opposed to tossing rice, those closest to Kourtney Kardashian are showering her and Travis Barker with love instead.



Just one day after the couple legally tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in Santa Barbra, Calif., members of the Kardashian/Jenner family sent their well wishes to the newlyweds. After the Poosh founder shared a black-and-white photo of her and Travis sitting in a car with a "Just Married" sign attached to the back—among other cute pics in a carousel—Kourtney's family and friends couldn't help but gush over their love.



Underneath the Instagram post shared on May 16, Kim Kardashian commented, "KRAVIS FOREVER," along with an infinity emoji. Khloe Kardashian also added a few red heart emojis and shared the pair's picture to her Instagram Stories, captioning her post, "Congratulations." As for the matriarch of the bunch? Kris Jenner simply wrote, "I love you," alongside a heart-eyes emoji.

But they weren't the only ones celebrating in the comment section: Family friend Simon Huck wrote, "I love you guys," while Poosh COO Sarah Howard commented that the two were "soulmates."