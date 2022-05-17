Sam Asghari Shares How He and Britney Spears Are “Moving Forward” After Pregnancy Loss

Watch : Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Announce Miscarriage

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are stronger than yesterday.

Two days after the couple announced that they lost their "miracle baby early in the pregnancy," Sam is speaking out on Instagram to share his appreciation for those who have shown their support during this difficult time.

"We have felt your support," he wrote on May 16. "We are taking things positively and moving forward with our future. It's hard but we are not alone. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

The 28-year-old added, "We will be expanding our family soon."

Sam's post comes after the couple—who got engaged last September—announced in a joint statement on May 14 that they had lost their little one.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," the "Womanizer" singer, 40, and her fiancé wrote at the time. "This is a devastating time for any parent."