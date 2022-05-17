"Traumatized" Miley Cyrus Recalls Scary Moment Her Plane Was Struck By Lightning

Watch : Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing

Miley Cyrus will never forget that plane ride.

During the May 16 episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, the singer recalled how a storm occurred while she was in route from Colombia to Paraguay for the 2022 Asuncionico music festival on March 23 and how her aircraft was struck by lightning.

"It was really scary," Cyrus said. "I was in my mom's lap because I was pretty sure it didn't matter about the seatbelts at this point."

Looking back at that day, the "Malibu" artist remembered feeling apprehensive. "It was really very strange," she said, "because it was unexpected weather, and a few things that day—when I woke up that morning I said, ‘Something just kind of felt off and not quite right.'"

Cyrus' plane made an emergency landing, and she and her travel party—which also included her crew, band, friends and family members—were all safe. The musical festival also ended up being canceled due to the weather.