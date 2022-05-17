Pirates of the Caribbean Producer Addresses Johnny Depp’s Future With the Franchise Amid Trial

Watch : 5 BOMBSHELLS From Amber Heard's Testimony Against Johnny Depp

Jack Sparrow isn't likely to return to the big screen anytime soon.

Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer weighed in on Johnny Depp's future involvement with the franchise during an interview with The Sunday Times on May 15. Depp played Sparrow in all five movies, the latest one being the 2017 film Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Bruckheimer is now working on two more films. When asked if Depp will be back, Bruckheimer simply told the publication, "Not at this point. The future is yet to be decided."

Meanwhile, he did confirm that he is in talks with Margot Robbie to be in one of the two Pirates of the Caribbean scripts currently in development.

Depp is in the middle of a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, accusing her of ruining his reputation with fabricated claims of domestic abuse outlined in a Washington Post essay she wrote in 2018. Heard filed a $100 million countersuit against Depp, claiming he defamed her in his statements by calling her allegations an "elaborate hoax."