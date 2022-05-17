Best Swimsuit Deals 2022: A $120 J.Crew Swimsuit Is on Sale for $16, Plus 23 Other Can’t-Miss Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Memorial Day weekend is right around the corner, which means the unofficial start of summer is upon us. If you've got big plans in the upcoming weeks that involve hanging by the pool or hitting the beach, you're in luck. Right now, many retailers are holding major sales on swimwear, and you'll definitely want to take advantage of these amazing deals while you can.

One sale we're excited about is Cupshe's Early Memorial Day Sale, where you can save up to 50% off bikini tops, bottoms, one piece swimsuits, cover-ups, dresses and more. You can even score some super chic two-piece sets for less than $15.

If you're a fan of PINK, they're currently holding a sale where swim tops and bottoms are $15 each, while one-piece suits are $25.

But the king of all swim sales right now is J.Crew. The brand is offering 50% off swim, including sale styles. That means you can score a $120 one-piece swimsuit for as low as $16 right now. It doesn't get any better than that.

We've rounded up some of the best sales and deals on swimsuits that you can shop right now. Check those out below.